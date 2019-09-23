Programs, partnerships key to ending violence in Flint

(9/23/2019) - Flint Mayor Karen Weaver said the city needs prayer because families are hurting after another violent weekend.

Three people died in a shooting on Illinois Avenue on Friday evening and another person was listed in critical condition after a shooting on Leith Street on Sunday.

"We need to get a message to young people that there are other ways to resolve issues," Weaver said.

She looked visibly upset talking about the triple murder Friday.

"We’ve already had a generation that has been -- that has suffered and been damaged as a result of being poisoned with lead in the water," she said. "We have young people taking out another generation and we don’t need for that to continue."

Several faith leaders attended Monday's press conference, offering their support .

"Nothing happens overnight," said Bishop Bernadel Jefferson of Faith Deliverance Center. "It is a process and we're willing as ministers and clergy from all walks of faith, to stand in the gap and work with our police department, to work with our community."

Flint Police Det. Sgt. Tyrone Booth said homicides are unpredictable, but the police department offers programs aimed at steering people away from violence.

"And our hope is that these individuals get involved in these types of programs, to give them something more positive to do and get positive guidance while they're there," she said.

Besides those proactive efforts, Flint police credited Michigan State Police, the Genesee County Sheriff's Office and especially the community for their continued help in the fight against violent crimes.

"Actually for the last probably three years, that's how we're solving most of these crimes, because of the citizens involvement and what they're telling us," Flint Police Chief Timothy Johnson said. "So our relationship -- we've bridged that gap."

But he said it always comes back to the need for more manpower. He said they've only been able to make do thanks to generous donations that resulted in bulletproof vests and the departments intelligence center.

"We just got a $400,000 grant for the four analysts sitting in there and other things that we're doing in there, so we can have those cameras watched on a 24-hour basis," Johnson said. "A lot slower pace than what we want, but it's happening."

He added they're also asking for donations and writing grant requests right now to install at least 300 more cameras around the city. Those will be connected to the police system.