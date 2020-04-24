Progress made on state unemployment claims, but thousands still waiting

Unfortunately, joblessness is something over a million Michiganders are dealing with right now.

Most are receiving unemployment benefits, but thousands are calling and emailing each day, wondering where their benefits are going to reach them.

A Tuscola County man has been out of work for over a month and is still waiting for a check.

"Anytime you've still got thousands of people that haven't gotten the help they need, we have work to do," says Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

She says that work is still being done to get approximately 180,000 Michigan unemployed workers their money. Jordan Chapman of Vassar has been approved for unemployment, but has received nothing.

"I probably called a hundred, two hundred times a day, I probably emailed 50 to 60 people," says Chapman.

Whitmer has admitted the unemployment claims have been overwhelming, but the response times have improved.

"That's precisely why we have quadruple the number of people who are working with us on the phones to help people navigate the system and get those checks out," she says.

Chapman says he can't wait any longer, he has bills to pay.

"I had to sell my boat so I could pay some bills, thankful for friends to help me out," he says.

He hasn't received a stimulus payment either, and now thinks he might get called back to work before he even sees a dime of unemployment benefits.

"I basically got to the point where I am ready to give up and just call it a loss because its not worth the stress anymore," says Chapman.

Whitmer says don't give up hope yet.

"I just hope that everyone who is tuning in who's frustrated, we are going to make sure that every person has the benefits that they've earned, and that is in the works," says Whitmer.