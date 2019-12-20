Project delay on Bay City bridge brings relief to business owner

(12/20/19) - A multi-million dollar overhaul of a Bay City bridge is delayed indefinitely.

Construction on the Lafayette Bridge was set to start this spring but not anymore.

"At this point, we've decided not to move forward with the construction of the bridge," Jocelyn Hall said. Hall is a Bay Region Communications Representative for MDOT.

MDOT is now postponing the project due to a skyrocketing estimated cost, but one business owner says there's a silver lining.

Ideal Party Store is west of the Saginaw River, and the bridge brings plenty of traffic from the east side. Although he believes the bridge needs to be repaired, he's relieved the delay is buying more time.

"This getting delayed from my perspective isn't such a bad thing. Initial estimates is it could be anywhere from 20 to 50 percent of our business could go down," Crete said.

The Lafayette Bridge brings thousands of cars past Crete's party store. He says with the bridge closure, he'd see less foot traffic in his store, which would cut into his profits

"We just wouldn't do as much business over here, I don't believe, just because it would be taking us out of the normal way that we would go. We would go to someplace that was on our way," customer, Darlene Ahlberg said.

The delay is a relief for businesses like Ideal Party Store but bad news for the department.

The original estimate of reconstruction the Lafayette Bridge was about $45 million. Now, for reasons like labor and material costs, it's nearly doubled. making it far too expensive to justify

"Unfortunately at this point, we've kind of reviewed all of our numbers and the price tag that's coming back for the project is increasing significantly since we started this review process in 2014," Hall said.

MDOT's delay buys Crete more time to plan for staffing changes and marketing...

"As much as we've known that it's coming and it was going to be next year, there's just a lot to do to plan to get ready for it. Having another year at least to get ready for it should make it easier for us," Crete said.

MDOT will now head back to the drawing board to figure out how to reduce construction costs or consider other maintenance options.