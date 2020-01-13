Project to slow Lake Huron shoreline erosion closes lane of M-25

(1/13/2020) - One lane of M-25 is closing in Sanilac County while the Michigan Department of Transportation adds measures to battle shoreline erosion.

High water levels are eating away part of Lake Huron shoreline, putting part of M-25 at risk south of Port Sanilac.

MDOT is adding slope stabilization measures along the shoreline between Applegate and French Line roads beginning Monday. The work should be completed by Jan. 31.

A permanent erosion control project for 700 feet of state-owned shoreline along M-25 is planned this fall.