Prolific drunk driver faces up to life in prison after 13th conviction

(10/22/2019) - A Saginaw County man has now been convicted of more than a dozen drunk driving offenses.

Michael Hare, 62, has pleaded guilty to one count of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Hare now has 13 drunken driving convictions, and since he is an habitual offender, his latest guilty plea could result in life in prison.

He was arrested in Bay County on June 22 after motorists maneuvered to cut off his vehicle on I-75 because they believed he was driving drunk.

Hare will be sentenced in December.