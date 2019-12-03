Prolific drunk driver gets 4 to 20 years in prison for 13th conviction

(12/3/2019) - A Saginaw County man faces at least four years in prison after his 13th conviction for drunken driving.

Michael Hare, 62, was sentenced Monday to spend four to 20 years in prison after he earlier pleaded guilty to one count of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

He faced up to life in prison as a habitual offender on the most recent charge due to his 12 prior drunken driving offenses.

He was arrested in Bay County on June 22 after motorists maneuvered to cut off his vehicle on I-75 because they believed he was driving drunk.