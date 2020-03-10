Clerks complete first election with major voting policy changes

(3/10/2020) - Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson warned about possible delays in tabulating Tuesday's election results, but it seems clerks around the state got their counting done on time.

"Doing a lot of yawning. Usually it's really hopping on the primaries, but it's just not," Bay City precinct chairwoman Dianna Roy said.

Across Mid-Michigan, not very many people showed up in person to cast their ballot on this primary election day.

"When they're usually having people at their door at 7 a.m. It was 9 o'clock and one of them had 17 voters. They were thinking 'oh my what a day,' Shiawassee County Clerk Caroline Wilson said.

She attributed that change to the passing of Proposal 3. This is the first major election in Michigan where voters are feeling it's impact after the changes passed in November 2018.

The goal is to make voting easier in Michigan.

There was concern it would slow down the clerks, because Proposal 3 allows anyone to vote absentee for any reason. Over the last six weeks, Wilson said they did, causing the number of ballots to give out Tuesday ran low.

That's why she was at the Hazelton Township voting precinct Tuesday afternoon. They needed more Democrat ballots.

At last check, the Secretary of State's Office data shows in some local communities requests for absentee ballots have more than doubled compared to this time in 2016.

Voters say it's a more convenient option

"Well, like today, I had the decision of coming in early before work or later and now I can just do it at my leisure," one man said.

It does give clerk's offices more work to do after the polls close because each one of those ballots has to be counted, too.

But, Clerk Wilson explained with less people showing up, workers at her precincts thought ahead.

"That allows the workers to take a bunch - maybe 10 at a time - and process those and put those through the tabulator," she said.

Wilson added she also had a couple dozen people call to ask where they vote, wanting to take advantage of same day-voter registration. That's another piece of Proposal 3.