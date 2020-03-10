Proposed change could keep Putin in office until 2036

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has revealed his tightly guarded political plans and supported a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow him to seek reelection in 2024.

Current law limits Russia’s presidents to two consecutive terms, and Putin is set to term out of office in 2024.

A lawmaker proposed either scrapping the two-term limit for presidents or resetting the clock so it doesn’t apply to Putin.

The Russian leader told lawmakers he opposed doing away with the presidential term limit but supported the idea of resetting the clock for 2024, if the constitution is revised.

The constitutional change would pave the way for the 67-year-old Putin to stay in office until 2036, if he desires.

