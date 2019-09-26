Proposed hiring freeze for Genesee County has sheriff's office concerned

(9/26/2019) - The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is concerned about the possibility of a hiring freeze for the county government.

The County Board of Commissioners met Wednesday to discuss the budget and options to save money. Leaders proposed the hiring freeze so they can decide which jobs are necessary and which can wait.

Commissioners want to ensure they account for potential budget short-falls in coming years.

One objection came from the sheriff's office. Undersheriff Chris Swanson said the department has positions that need to be filled quickly, particularly in the corrections department.

Commissioners decided to hold off on any decision for two weeks so they can consider other options.