Prosectors want embezzlement charge reinstated against ex-Thetford police chief

(2/18/2020) - A Genesee County judge soon will decide if at least one charge will be reinstated against former Thetford Township Police Chief Robert Kenny.

In September, all charges against Kenny were dropped. At the time, the judge said prosecutors didn't present enough evidence to support the charges.

On Tuesday, the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office asked Judge David Newblatt to reinstate an embezzlement charge. He will consider the appeal and make a ruling later.

Kenny is accused of selling surplus military equipment given to the Thetford Township Police Department and keeping the money himself. Another charge of obstructing the year-long investigation also was dropped.