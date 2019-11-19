Prosecutor: Flint Township motel a public nuisance, files suit to close property 1 year

(11/19/19) -- A Flint Township motel is facing legal action for the second time in four years. The Genesee County Prosecutor's Office just filed a lawsuit against the Hometown Inn on Miller Road, saying the business is a public nuisance.

"We have documented 130 instances where police were called to the scene of the Hometown Inn," said Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.

Since August 2018 5 incidents involved prostitution, 29 involved narcotics activity, 17 involved armed violence, 38 involved disorderly activities, 34 involved other crimes and 7 of them involved unsanitary conditions for children.

And those numbers are just what was filed in the lawsuit.

"Police were dispatched over 400 times to Home Town Inn. Also, EMS was dispatched over 100 times, so since August 2018, over 500 times public safety has been dispatched to Home Town Inn," said Flint Township Police Chief Kevin Salter.

"What we are seeking is a padlock of the facility and under Michigan law, we can padlock the facility for up to one year," Leyton said.

Which is what the prosecutor is hoping will happen if the case is won in circuit court. This isn't the first time the motel has been in legal trouble.

In 2015, the motel was ordered to close for 3 months and adhere to a laundry list of demands laid out by the prosecutor, in order to make it a safer place.

"I'm here to say that the Home Town Inn has thumbed its nose at the people of this community because it does not abide by any of the agreements we made with them back then," Leyton said.

ABC12 reached out to the Hometown Inn, but management declined to comment.

A hearing has been scheduled for next Monday in Genesee County Circuit Court.

