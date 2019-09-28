Prosecutor: Flint man found guilty of raping his neighbor

(09/28/19) - A Flint man has been found guilty of raping his neighbor in July 2017, according to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.

A jury convicted 23-year-old Marlon Robertson of criminal sexual conduct (3rd degree). Robertson is accused of entering his neighbor's home then forcing her to have sex with him.

The prosecutor says testimony at trial revealed Robertson was found inside the victim's apartment following a Fourth of July party earlier in the evening. She found the defendant standing in her room with a gun in his hand. He then sexually assaulted her at gunpoint, according to testimony.

Robertson, who has a prior conviction for unarmed robbery in 2012 and two pending cases in Circuit Court, faces up to 22.5 years in prison, according to Leyton.

“This was a challenging case for a number of reasons,” said Prosecutor Leyton after the verdict was returned. “In the end, the jury convicted the defendant of a violent sexual assault and he will be sentenced accordingly,” he said.

Robertson will be sentenced on October 28.