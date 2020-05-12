Prosecutor details Family Dollar murder suspect’s movements after shooting

(5/12/2020) - “Senseless and tragic and there's just no explanation for it,” Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said of the May 1st murder of Calvin "Duper" Munerlyn.

44-year-old Larry Teague and his stepson, 23-year-old Ramonyea Bishop, are accused of gunning down the beloved Family Dollar security guard.

Police said the shooting happened because he had asked their family member to wear a mask inside the store, in line with the Governor's Executive Order.

After the shooting, they took off to avoid getting caught; but the Prosecutor said, they actually walked from the scene.

“Teague didn't run at all, which is one of the reasons we think he knew that Bishop was going to shoot Munerlyn,” Leyton explained. “Because after the shooting, the normal reaction if you didn't know that was going to happen, would be to run.”

From there, Leyton said the two went to Bishop's sister's Flint home. Brya Bishop is facing three felonies, accused of helping them escape.

How long the two were there, where they went next and when they split up isn't clear.

“We don't know Bishop's whereabouts, other than at the Bay City 1000 South Madison address the day and the evening before that we took him into custody,” Leyton explained.

The Prosecutor said Flint Police received a tip from an old friend of Bishop's and that led them to that 3-unit apartment building.

He was taken into custody without any incident whatsoever, without anybody getting hurt,” Leyton added.

The alleged murder weapon - a 40-caliber handgun - hasn't been found yet. Leyton said Bishop has about a dozen weapons registered to him, but didn't have any on him.

His stepdad, Teague, was arrested the day before, on Thursday May 7th, shortly after Laura Mitchell and Terrance Findley were caught. The pair is also from Flint.

Their relationship to each other and to Teague isn't known; but Leyton said, they rented a car to get Teague to Houston, bought him clothes and rented him a motel room.

But, Teague checked into that room under his own name, according to Leyton. Making it that much easier for the U.S. Marshals to find him.

How were they led to Texas in the first place?

“Flint PD -- some of their really good detectives -- were able to, with their ear to the ground, come up with information indicating that Findley and Mitchell had taken Teague to Houston,” Leyton explained.

It could take months until Findley and Mitchell are extradited to Michigan because they have to be sentenced on charges in Texas first.

Teague should be back in a week.

His wife, Sharmel Teague, is also charged in Munerlyn’s murder. She’s currently in the Genesee County Jail. A judge denied Teague bond at her arraignment last week.

