Prosecutor explains why shooter won't be charged in Planet 3 incident

(1/27/2020) - The woman who shot and killed a man inside the Planet 3 Extreme Air Park in Flint Township will not be charged after Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton ruled it a case of self defense.

A 39-year-old woman can be seen on surveillance footage from inside Planet 3 Extreme Air Park in Flint Township pulling out a gun and shooting 43-year-old Damon Hodges to death. The case was ruled self defense.

"I believe her actions were reasonable under the law and I will not seek criminal charges against her," Leyton said at a press conference Monday.

Leyton said the woman who pulled the trigger and 43-year-old Damon Hodges had a long history of domestic violence throughout their relationship.

The woman shot and killed Hodges inside the Planet 3 Extreme Air Park in Flint Township on the evening of Jan. 18. She is not being named because she is a domestic violence victim and not charged with any crimes.

Leyton said the woman was a victim of abuse at the hands of Hodges over the course of several years -- and even just moments before the deadly shooting.

He said she shot Hodges because she believed her life and her son's life were in danger. Leyton added Hodges often carried a knife with him, and he had that knife with him that night.

Flint Township police said the mother and her son are doing OK one week later.

This was not the first time the 39-year-old and Hodges got into a physical fight.

Over the last 25 years, the prosecutor's office said there are at least 10 victims tied to Hodges. His criminal history shows a long list of violent behavior against women, according to the prosecutor's office.

In 1993, Hodges was arrested for the first time. He had gone with a friend to a gas station to pick up women. When they declined, he assaulted them and the officer who arrested him.

Months later, Hodges got in a large fight and threw cinder blocks at two women. He was jailed for both incidents.

In 1995, he was charged with abusing his 16-day-old infant who was deaf and blind. Hodges was sent to prison and served the full 15-year sentence.

His daughter died shortly after he was convicted.

Hodges was back in trouble just months after he got out of prison in 2008.

He's faced a number of domestic violence charges since 2009 and has violated the probation from those charges at least once, sometimes multiple times every year, Leyton said.

Most recently, Hodges is accused of assaulting the woman's 14-year-old son at least three times last year. The 39-year-old actually had a personal protection order against Hodges at the time she killed him.

So, ABC12 asked the prosecutor why the courts never punished Hodges more severely? Were the previous charges and countless victims not taken into account?

"There's a lot of issues regarding that, that I've seen as prosecutor over the years, where the Michigan Department of Corrections doesn't really want as many people housed in the facilities. There's a push toward diversionary programs," Leyton said. "So, all that plays into why somebody may or may not have been flopped on a parole violation; but, every case is an individual case and without all the facts, you just never know why a judge made the decision that she or he may have made."

Leyton also addressed whether the woman was allowed to fire a gun in a crowded place, even in self defense. Could she be charged for recklessly discharging her firearm?

Leyton believes the woman wasn't being reckless when she pulled the trigger.

"I declined to charge her on that because what she did wasn't a negligent act, it was an intentional act. There was no doubt about it. So, it was either going to be some type of an intentional crime or no crime at all," Leyton said.

He added the woman legally purchased her gun and it was registered to her. She also had a valid concealed pistol license to carry the handgun in her purse.

On the outside of the building right at the entrance, there's a sign that reads, "NOTICE: Weapons Free Zone." Leyton acknowledged the sign is present, but added that it is the business' private rule and not tied to a law.

He said Planet 3 has to enforce their rules, including the gun-free zone, and it's clear that night, that they did not.

"Let's say they had a metal detector or a wand and they determined she had a gun in her possession. They could've said, 'I'm sorry ma'am you cannot enter the premises, we have a rule against weapons on our premises.' And they could've denied her entry," Leyton said. "Had she then said, 'Well too bad for you, I'm coming anyways,' then she would've been violating the law -- trespass, disorderly person."

Leyton said anyone can purchase a gun-free zone sticker and place it on their business. But enforcement of the sticker is key.