Prosecutor seeks early prison release for man convicted of gun, drug crimes

(4/17/2020) - Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton is asking for the early release of a Flint man convicted of gun and drug crimes in 1996.

Michael Alonzo Thompson is nearly 25 years into a minimum 40-year sentence handed down in Genesee County Circuit Court after he was convicted. He is locked up in the Muskegon Correctional Facility.

Leyton is asking Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Parole Board to commute Thompson's sentence and let him out of prison.

"The governor could either order him released. We also have a petition into the head of the parole board, they could grant him an immediate parole," he said. "So, one of those two things might happen here in the near future."

Thompson reached an agreement with the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office to plead guilty to two crimes and have three dismissed. In exchange, Thompson was supposed to get a sentence of probation.

However, the judge at the time rejected the deal and sent Thompson to trial in Genesee County Circuit Court, where he was convicted.

Leyton, who was not the elected county prosecutor when the trial took place, said the judge's minimum 40-year sentence is disproportionate for Thompson's crimes. Leyton believes Thompson's sentence was not fair and excessive compared to similar crimes.

Leyton pointed out a similar crime today would result in a lesser sentence -- and even people convicted of second-degree murder today often face less than a 40-year sentence.

"I want to make it clear that this gentleman is no choirboy. He had an extensive criminal record at the time the judge sentenced him," he said. "And at the time, it was a whole different ballgame because that was an appropriate sentence at the time, but I think it's disproportionate now."

Leyton and Thompson's legal counsel both say he has paid his debt to society and leaving him behind bars poses a health risk with the spread of coronavirus in some Michigan Department of Corrections facilities.

"I'm told that he has a decent prison record. I'm told that he has some serious health issues and in light of all of that, I think his release would be of minimal risk to the community," Leyton said. "And I think in the interest of justice and fairness, the governor should release him."