Prosecutor to discuss Planet 3 Extreme Air Park shooting investigation Monday

(1/24/2020) - Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton is planning to give an update on the investigation into a deadly shooting at a Flint Township trampoline park.

He plans to make an announcement at 10 a.m. Monday on the incident at Planet 3 Extreme Air Park on Miller Road. Flint Township Police Chief Kevin Salter also is scheduled to attend.

Police say someone shot and killed 43-year-old Damon Hodges inside the trampoline park on the night of Jan. 18. Police arrested a 39-year-old woman for the crime, saying at the time it was a domestic incident.

However, that woman was released from custody on Tuesday with no charges filed against her. Leyton said investigators are still working on the case, so she may face charges at a later date.

