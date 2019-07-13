Protecting pets in the heat; upcoming golf outing for Humane Society of Genesee County

(07/13/19) - While we are tending to the elderly, children and our neighbors as the high heat sets in, we do not want to forget about our pets!

Lin Holmes, adoption manager with the Humane Society of Genesee County, stopped by the ABC12 studio Saturday morning to provide us with some helpful reminders and to share news about the upcoming golf outing.

Here are some of her general rules of thumb:

• Over 70° - it’s too hot to leave pet in car

• At 70° it can heat up to 104° in your car in

30 minutes

• Windows rolled down and a bowl of water

do not cool off the car enough to leave

them!

• Pets need shelter and fresh water - it's as important as it is in the

summer as it is in the winter

• Please be aware when walking dogs on hot asphalt. They can burn

the pads of their feet. If it's too hot for your feet, then it's too hot for

them! If you go for walks early morning or later in the day. Bring water

and a collapsible bowl long too!

• A hard plastic kiddie pool helps them cool off also

• Know the symptoms of overheating in pets, which include excessive

panting and difficulty breathing, increased heart and respiratory rate,

drooling mild weakness or even collapse. If you have flatter faced,

young or older dogs or cats, keep them in the air conditioning

The Humane Society of Genesee County's 4th Annual Golf Outing at the Swartz Creek Golf Course, called "Stay out of the Ruff." You must pre-register. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Saturday, August 3rd. The four person scramble is $400. Visit this website for more information.