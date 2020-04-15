Protesters block traffic around Michigan Capitol in Lansing

(4/15/2020) - Traffic is moving slowly or not at all around the Michigan Capitol in Lansing while protesters block streets to demonstrate against coronavirus restrictions.

Dozens of vehicles snarled traffic around the capitol complex to slow down travel for lawmakers and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as part of Operation Gridlock.

RELATED: 'Operation Gridlock' rally planned in response to emergency order extension

The protesters are upset about Whitmer's extended "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order, which placed new restrictions on residents and businesses through the end of April.

They include:

-- Limits on the type of merchandise stores are allowed to sell.

-- Total closure of all indoor restaurant and bar dining facilities.

-- Limits on people allowed to work outside their homes.

While Whitmer said these temporary restrictions are slowing the spread of the coronavirus, others believe they go too far.

The Michigan Conservative Coalition organized Wednesday's demonstration outside the capitol. The organization, along with Republican lawmakers, are seeking looser restrictions that will put more people back to work.

Most protesters remained in their vehicles to follow social distancing guidelines, but some picketers could be seen carrying signs on the sidewalk less than six feet from each other.