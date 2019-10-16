Public service planned for late C.S. Mott Foundation leader William White

(10/16/19) - The greater Flint community will have a chance to celebrate the life and legacy of Bill White next week.

The former CEO of the Mott Foundation died last Wednesday, after serving the Flint community for 50 years.

On Monday November 4, the 82-year-old will be remembered at a Celebration of Life ceremony.

The celebration will begin at 1:00 p.m. at The Whiting, and it will be immediately followed by a reception at the Flint Institute of Arts that will run until 5:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, White's family says people can donate to the Flint Institute of Arts Endowment Fund.

