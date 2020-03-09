Public challenges Flint City Council about banning Eric Mays from meetings for 30 days

(03/09/2020) - Flint City Council drew a passionate crowd on Monday night, with residents rallying in support of First Ward Councilman Eric Mays.

"You all are trying to silence him! You can't silence him! Because even if you take him out of that seat, guess what? He's going to get put right back in," Flint resident Gina Luster said to the council.

On Wednesday, Mays was handcuffed, escorted out, and banned from his seat for thirty days.

Residents from Flint's nine wards united, taking a stand against council's decision to ban him from meetings for thirty days.

"It's not just Councilman Mays. If you watch these meetings, he can walk in, and they start at him as soon as he sits in his seat, so we're saying the entire council has to be accountable for their actions. You just can't hold one councilperson accountable," Luster added.

After Mays took his seat, the City Attorney read Section 3-103 B of the City Charter on "Organization of City Council," saying the council had the right to compel attendance of members and punish members for misconduct.

Mays agreed, standing and moving himself to public seating. Then, he remained calm, and let others speak for him.

"You have slammed the door on democracy. You are wrong for that. Anyone who knows how we move, knows that we don't bluff. I come from a no-bluff zone in Detroit. We'll be seeing you on another level. Have a great day," political consultant Sam Riddle said.

Council members say they hope this discipline process can help everyone work together.

"As a teacher, a mother, a woman, I am only responsible for my own behavior. No one can make me do anything I don't want to do, and it's just so unfair for anyone to do that," Eva Worthing of the 9th Ward said.

"We have individuals that poke at Mr. Mays, but it's the way that Mr. Mays reacts, so he has to calm down, so that we can continue to do city business. We cannot go on this way," Jerri Winfrey-Carter of the 5th Ward added.

According to council, a misconception is that this ruling removes Councilman Mays from his position completely. It does not. Instead, it simply takes him out of the meeting setting for thirty days.

