Public feedback sought on Michigan marijuana laws

(12/6/2019) - The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency wants to hear from Flint-area residents about the work it's doing with four of the state's marijuana laws.

The agency is planning a public meeting at 9:30 p.m. Monday in Flint City Hall to receive feedback on how it is administering the following Michigan laws:

-- Michigan Medical Marihuana Act of 2008.

-- Michigan Medical Marihuana Facilities Licensing Act of 2016.

-- Marihuana Tracking Act of 2016.

-- Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act of 2018.

Monday's meeting will be livestreamed on the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs Facebook page. For anyone who can't attend, written comments may be submitted to:

Marijuana Regulatory Agency

Legal Section P.O. Box 30205

Lansing, MI 48909

Phone: 517-284-8584

Fax: 517-284-8598

MRA-Legal@michigan.gov

Monday's meeting is one of four the agency is required to host every year to hear complaints and seek public input on its work. Meetings in 2020 are planned for March 26 in Saginaw, June 25 in Grayling, Sept. 24 in Kalamazoo and December in Detroit.