Public transportation systems continue in Mid-Michigan with new guidelines

(3/16/2020) - Mid-Michigan's two largest public transportation systems are continuing to operate during the coronavirus pandemic, but they are implementing new guidelines to keep staff and passengers safe.

The STARS system in the Saginaw area is asking passengers to travel only when necessary and practice social distancing.

Staff members are cleaning and disinfecting all of their buses when they leave the station on a route. Buses are being deep cleaned and rotated throughout the day, so each route gets a freshly cleaned bus at least once a day.

STARS' curb-to-curb vehicles are being deep cleaned as soon as they are dropped off.

Buses have hand sanitizer stations mounted on the wall. Passengers are asked to use them when they board and exit the bus.

At bus stops, passengers should stay six feet away from each other. They also are asked to sit at least one seat away from other passengers in all directions on the bus unless they are traveling together.

STARS will send a second bus on a route if there is not enough space for passengers to sit far apart while on board.

Staff members are working on getting respirator masks for drivers and staff members.

STARS also is implementing some temporary route changes, including the end of Route 6 on Monday afternoon and restrictions on the Express and Lift services.

The Mass Transportation Authority in Flint issued a statement Monday saying it remains "committed to providing regular scheduled service to the community with the utmost attention placed on driver and passenger safety."

CEO Ed Benning did not outline any specific changes for passengers and staff. He said MTA is farming out 20 employees to the Meals on Wheels program in Genesee County until further notice.