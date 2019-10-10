Pumpkins in shorter supply this fall after dry July stunted growth

(10/10/2019) - Anyone looking to carve pumpkins this October better pick one up soon.

Dry weather this past July stunted Michigan's pumpkin crop.

Typically, Winter Fresh Green House in Saginaw County averages 800 to 1,000 pumpkins per acre. This year, the yield is more like 400 or 500 pumpkins per acre.

"A lot of different growers I know are experiencing shortages this year, so I think it's going to be a shorter crop," said Pat Gillett of Winter Fresh Green House. "So if you need a pumpkin, I would come earlier rather than later."

Fortunately, Gillett said the profit they lose from the pumpkin crop can be made up in other areas.