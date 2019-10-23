Pure Michigan ad campaign secure through 2019 and beyond

(10/23/2019) - The popular Pure Michigan advertising campaign isn't dead despite a veto from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that stripped its funding for the current fiscal year.

The Michigan Strategic Fund board, voted Tuesday to allocate unspent funds on the campaign, according to Bridge Magazine.

A $667,500 payment to advertising firm McCann will continue the Pure Michigan campaign through Dec. 31. A $73,100 payment to Weber Shandwick will pay for public relations and social media marketing before the Michigan Economic Development Corp. takes over that work.

MEDC Vice President Doug Kuiper told Bridge Magazine that Pure Michigan likely will cease to exist in 2020 without new funding.

Pure Michigan is a national and international campaign to highlight and advertise the state for tourism and attracting business.

Whitmer used a line-item veto to cancel $37.5 million that the Republican-led Legislature approved to continue the Pure Michigan campaign during this fiscal year, which started Oct. 1.

The veto was one of 147 line-item vetoes totaling nearly $1 billion from Whitmer on Sept. 30. She is hoping to negotiate a compromise to fund priorities.