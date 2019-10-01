Pure Michigan campaign defunded with line-item veto ... for now

(10/1/2019) - The popular Pure Michigan tourism and advertising campaign has no budget for the new fiscal year, as of Tuesday.

But that could change later if Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Republican-led Legislature negotiate another compromise.

She issued a line-item veto of the $37.5 million that Republicans in the Legislature allocated for the campaign. That left the program with no funding going forward.

Whitmer said it was a tough decision, especially since she loves Pure Michigan and funded it in her budget proposal. But she wanted to make sure things like public safety, education and infrastructure got funded first.

"You know, I love Pure Michigan. I think it's a fantastic ad campaign. I think it is something that gives us all pride, and that's why I prioritized it in my budget," Whitmer said. "I funded it. But I also, knew that we had to write a budget that protected the core functions that we provide -- public safety, protecting public health, educating our kids, infrastructure."

She said the budget should accomplish goals that everyone can benefit from instead of prioritizing certain expenditures at the expense of others.

"I don't relish using all of these powers, but I'm not afraid to use them either," Whitmer said. "And at the end of the day, I'm always going to use public safety, like the tethers that we need to monitor in the state police budget, ahead of any ad campaign. And that's how I had to look as we made decisions."

She acknowledged many people are going to be unhappy about dropping the Pure Michigan budget and other spending she vetoed. But she hopes to work with the Republican-led Legislature to continue negotiating.