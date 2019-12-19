Pure Michigan would get funding after veto under new legislation

(12/19/2019) - The Pure Michigan advertising campaign was left out of a deal between Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and lawmakers to restore part of nearly $1 billion in line-item vetoes.

Legislation introduced to the Michigan House on Thursday would change that by allocating $37.5 million for the popular tourism and business campaign.

Pure Michigan funding would begin running out in January without a fresh influx of funding, which Whitmer vetoed on Sept. 30. Rep. Jack O’Malley, a Republican from Lake Ann, said allowing the program to end would harm the entire state.

“From tourism to business location decisions, we want people to come to our great state – and the Pure Michigan campaign brings them here,” said O’Malley.

The Pure Michigan campaign started in 2008 and has been credited with bringing billions of dollars in tourism and new jobs to the state. O'Malley calls it "an integral part of our state’s identity."

“Pure Michigan has been a fantastic way to promote everything our state has to offer -- from the Upper Peninsula to Detroit and everywhere in between," O'Malley said. "It benefits every region of our state, and this funding must be restored to help continue Michigan’s economic comeback.”

Sen. Wayne Schmidt, a Republican from Traverse City, said the travel and tourism industry depends on the national exposure from Pure Michigan.

“Jobs at hotels, restaurants, golf courses and countless other locations depend on the business Pure Michigan helps deliver. Our state can’t afford to let this program end,” he said.