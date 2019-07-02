Putmans of reality TV fame vindicated after acquittal of federal gun crimes

(7/2/2019) - Members of the Putman family of reality TV fame feel targeted by federal prosecutors after one of the sons was charged with federal gun crimes.

Brandon Putman was acquitted of federal gun charges last week and says, "You haven't heard the last of the Putmans."

They were vindicated last week with a jury acquitted 34-year-old Brandon Putman of charges accusing him of illegally obtaining parts to convert AR-15 rifles into fully automatic weapons.

"I was trying to keep myself from passing out," Putman said. "It was an emotional time."

Putman can relax as he watches his children and nephew and nieces play in front of their Caseville-area home.

"Meet the Putmans" aired for one season in 2017 on TLC, following 27 members of the family representing three generations living under one roof. They are in the process of moving out of their home and into a new house in the Caro area.

Putman denies trying to obtain gun parts illegally.

"I had no intentions," Putman said. "We had the licenses to function as an NFA dealer, tried to do everything by the book, by the letter of the law."

He said his year and a half legal ordeal had a few twists and turns, including an offer from the United States attorney that would have given Putman probation if he passed a lie detector test.

"I passed it with flying colors, and then a few weeks later they said, no we are not honoring that deal," he said.

Putman refused an offer to plead to a felony in exchange for no prison time and instead went to trial. He believes the family name had something to do with the case going to court.

"From the TV show ... we don't consider ourselves famous people through the reality show," Putman said. "We did feel like because of our name that we were tried to be made an example of."

His father, Bill, was also charged with a gun crime, but federal prosecutors dropped it last year. Brandon credits support from his wife, Kacie, his entire family and faith for getting through the experience.

"I feel bad for those people that go in there, that don't have the funds, or don't have the support system that we have," Kacie Putman said. "They can't fight back. We could thankfully, and we did."

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Detroit had no comment on the verdict, other than to say the office respects the jury's decision.

With the legal battle over, can we expect another season of the reality show? For now, Brandon is not saying, but he gave a hint.

"You haven't heard the last of the Putmans," he said.