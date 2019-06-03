Quest Diagnostics billing provider reports data breach affecting 12 million people

(6/3/2019) - Nearly 12 million people who have used Quest Diagnostics for lab testing may have had their accounts compromised.

A billing collections provider, which handles data for Quest, says someone was able to access their system with personal information in it.

No lab test results were part of that system, but it could mean other personal details like Social Security numbers and medical information were seen.

Until more is known, Quest Diagnostics will stop using that data management provider and patients whose data was compromised will be contacted by the companies.