Questions remain as to why man had loaded handgun at MBS Airport

A man who is accused of attempting to bring a loaded handgun on a plane at a mid-Michigan airport is now a fugitive from justice.

But his attorney says he would like to see more investigation into two other people who were traveling with the man at MBS International Airport back in October.

"Certainly he maintains his innocence," says attorney Jeremy Tatum.

He talking about his client, 26 year old Christopher Price. The North Carolina man was arrested on October 24th at MBS International Airport.

Police say he was traveling with two other men when the handgun was detected in Price's carry-on bag at the Transportation Security Administration checkpoint.

Tatum says the three men were working in Alma and were attempting to board a flight for Detroit.

"He was here performing contract work, appeared to be kind of seasonal work where he would come and perform a job and then once they complete the task, they move to another job or go back home," Tatum says.

We were hoping to learn more about the case this week, but Price failed to show for a preliminary hearing in Saginaw and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

A bail bond agent out of Lansing posted the 50 thousand dollar bond. Its not clear if the two men traveling with Price were questioned, but police say they passed security checkpoints and both were allowed on the plane, leaving their companion behind.

"There is some more outside involvement and I believe it should be explored," Tatum says.

What does he want explored?

"The extent of the involvement of the other passengers boarding the plane," Tatum says.

There are also questions about the gun. Tatum says the gun is not stolen and his client is not the owner. The weapon was last registered in South Carolina. Price has a past conviction for stealing a gun in North Carolina.

"Certainly, we are in a position where we have more questions than answers at this juncture," he says.

Price faces three charges here in Saginaw, including felon in possession of a firearm.

