Questions remain from patients, family following discovery of Legionella bacteria in a Genesee County nursing home

(10/07/2019) - Recently the discovery of the Legionella bacteria, which can cause Legionnaires' disease, was found in water samples of a Genesee County Nursing home.

One patient has died at Heartland Health Care Center - Fostrian skilled nursing center in Flushing - after contracting legionnaire’s disease.

Two patients were diagnosed with the bacteria and the health department is now investigating.

At this point over 100 residents are using only bottled water.

We had one patient reach out to us concerned because she wasn't being tested.

Some children whose parents are inside of the Flushing healthcare center - also speaking out about the safety of their family.

"Like I said I'm just starting to find out about all this," said Andy Smith, of Flint.

Smith's mom has lived at the Heartland Health Care Center - Fostrian skilled nursing center for nearly two and a half years.

And it's concerning to him when news like this breaks.

"Yeah it does,” said Smith. “And the biggest thing is, it irritates me that I’ve been drinking their water for over a month, two months, been drinking water there forever."

All 104 residents inside the facility are using bottled water until test results come back. Smith doesn't see how it's possible.

"You can't get enough water to bath these people and have them to drink it," said Smith

The Genesee County Health Department has been working on hyper-chlorinating the water system as well as testing the water.

But why aren't tests being done on the patients?

HCR Manor Care spokesperson told us there is a test that is done when patients begin to show signs or symptoms.

They also said patients are able to request these legionella tests be done regardless of if they are showing signs -- stating that some have already asked for it.

The Genesee County Health Department confirmed with ABC 12 that this is the proper protocol when dealing with a legionella outbreak.

The Health Department says they're still investigating and results of the tests on the water system and two cases will be coming sometime this week.