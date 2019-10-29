Questions remain over possible injuries, cause of school bus accident

Several mid-Michigan parents are unhappy over how school officials handled an early-morning bus crash...

It happened last week -- in the Chesaning Union School District...

The driver says he swerved to avoid a deer and ended up in a ditch...

Children on that bus say the driver's eyes weren't exactly on the road.

"My two children out of three of my children hurt from this accident," says Nicole Brewster.

Her three children were on this Chesaning Union school bus Wednesday morning. At about five to seven, the bus driver said he saw a deer and veered onto the edge of the ditch on East Road in Albee Township.

The bus went further into the steep ditch and was stuck. This photo from Brewster shows some of the estimated 35 children standing near the bus after the driver had all children get off out of the vehicle.

Brewster says her 14 year-old daughter bumped her head in the accident.

"She is still not feeling well, this is the third time back to the emergency room, she's had an ongoing headache since last Thursday," says Brewster.

Schools superintendent Mike McGough says all children on the bus were checked when they arrived at school and no student reported any injuries.

But Terry Witherell says he got a call from his daughter.

"She called me from the school, saying dad I got a headache, and I;'m like do you think you can make it through the day, and she goes, well the bus was in an accident this morning, I said what?," says Witherell.

He was upset he hadn't received a call from the school.

Police were not called because the bus driver, who was a substitute on the route, didn't believe there were any injuries and there was no damage to the school bus.

Brewster called the sheriff's department the next day to report the incident, a deputy viewed the video from inside the bus when the accident happened, but it showed no indication Brewster's children were hurt.

But undersheriff Mike Gomez says the report indicates its possible there could have been injuries. Gomez also says the report indicates there is support that the bus driver may have been looking at papers when the accident happened.

Joni Cody's son was on the bus and she took him to the doctor's office to get him checked out.

"They should have called the cops, rather, if kids were complaining or not to the bus driver, they should have called the cops to double check," says Cody.

Going back to that morning, most of the students stranded were pick up by another bus. Brewster and another parent went to the accident site to pick up their children.