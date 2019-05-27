Quicken Loans founder Gilbert hospitalized, will miss annual Mackinaw Island conference

(05/27/19)- Policy makers around the state are looking ahead to Tuesday on Mackinac Island.

About 1,700 political and other leaders are expected to be at the Grand Hotel for the annual policy conference.

Event begins registration on Tuesday -- but talks don't officially start until Wednesday.

The conference's keynote address will be delivered Thursday, by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

One key figure who won't be at the conference -- Detroit businessman Dan Gilbert.

Gilbert was hospitalized this weekend after suffering symptoms of a stroke.

The 57-year-old is currently staying at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak.

The Detroit Regional Chamber released the following statement saying --

"First, the most important thing is Dan's health. Dan and his family are in our thoughts and we are wishing him a speedy recovery. The Chamber is grateful that Dan's colleague, Bill Emerson, will be taking his place on stage at the Conference."