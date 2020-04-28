'RIP Big Fella': Bear near Grand Rapids killed by truck

(4/28/2020) - Police say a black bear nicknamed Yogi was struck and killed Tuesday on a highway ramp in the Grand Rapids area.

The bear was an adult male weighing roughly 250 pounds. He had been spotted for a few years in Walker on the northeast side of Grand Rapids.

The bear was hit by a large truck on a ramp leading from Alpine Avenue to westbound I-96.

The Walker Police Department said officers were in regular contact last year with state wildlife officials about Yogi’s presence. On Facebook, police said, "RIP Big Fella."

