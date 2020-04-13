RVs for MDs offering medical professionals place to stay away from families

(4/13/2020) - Many health care workers are trying to stay away from their families to protect them from catching coronavirus.

Staying in campers or recreational vehicles are a popular to remain close but avoid direct contact with family members.

Margaret Tompkins has been a healthcare worker for 19 years and offered up her camper for a nurse at McLaren to stay there.

"I think the biggest thing that surprised me was the number of people I didn’t know and didn’t know the nurses and they were like what do you need and when do you need it," said Tompkins.

Since then she put this idea out on Facebook and many more people offered to help. In addition, the city of Lapeer and the Water Tower RV Park was able to open the gates and provide all the hookups.

"You have no idea how amazing it is. The family that donated the camper I mean it makes me want to cry its so amazing that someone I don’t even know donated their camper to me," said Kimberly Eckert, McLaren certified assistant nurse.