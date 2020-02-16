Rain and snow on the way to Mid-Michigan to start the new work week

(2/16/2020) - A round of rain and snow is expected to arrive in Mid-Michigan as we begin the new work week, and it could lead to some accumulating snow for parts of Mid-Michigan.

This system is expected to move in during the evening hours on Monday and will last until early Tuesday morning.

Right now, the system could bring all types of precipitation to the area. Computer models are still disagreeing on the exact track of this system. The track will play a big role in who sees what fall from the sky and for how long.

It looks like the precipitation will begin as snow after the evening commute for most of Mid-Michigan. It is then expected to gradually changeover to a rain/snow mix and then to all rain.

The exception might be north and west of the Tri-Cities where it could snow for longer or even the duration of the event.

Either way, the precipitation will come to an end before sunrise in Mid-Michigan on Tuesday.

The changeover will happen first along the I-69 corridor and then gradually make its way north. By midnight, most of the area south of the Tri-Cities will be seeing rain fall from the sky.

Areas to the north stand the best chance at seeing the most snow. This is where a few inches of snow will be possible. This includes places along and north of the U.S. 10 and M-20 corridors.

Elsewhere, less than an inch of snow is expected before the snow changes over to rain.

There is still a bit of uncertainty with this forecast so make sure you check back for more updates as the ABC12 First Alert Weather Team continues to track this storm.