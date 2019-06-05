Rain impacting mowing, other projects in Saginaw

(06/05/19) - Not only has this spring's rain flooded basements and damaged roads, it's also putting a damper on maintenance projects.

"I don't even know that we'll be able to catch up now," said Saginaw Public Services Director Phil Karwat.

Karwat said there's a ripple effect from the rain.

Each year the city mows the right of ways on more than 5,000 vacant lots, as well as the city's parks and cemeteries. But this year the process is moving slowly.

"Majority of the areas it's tough for us to get into. They're low lying, our equipment's getting stuck and we're causing more damage than any good," Karwat said.

Karwat said just look out his front door. "You can see, I mean, our guys almost got stuck right here."

Homeowners who have been able to mow their lawns need to remember not to leave the clippings in the road.

As was visible after Wednesday's heavy rain, it ends up clogging catch basins, forcing city crews to clear it away.

Just below the street's surface in those catch basins there are two-inch by two-inch restrictor plates which aim to prevent homes from flooding.

"It forces the streets to kind of retain that water and slows the time and concentration of that getting down and getting into the sewer pipes and flowing away," Karwat explained.

Add debris in the streets, including grass clippings, and city crews have to step in and step away from scheduled road projects and lawn mowing.

Karwat said they try to mow city land six to eight times a year, however this year they'll be lucky to mow each spot between four and six times due to the rain.

"Now that it's, it's been raining and growing so fast, you know the grass is going to be a lot more dense and a lot heavier so it's going to make our job a lot harder," Karwat said.

The city does its best to find all the trouble spots, but if you see one that hasn't gone down quite yet you're asked to call the city's main line at 989-399-1311, and they can direct you to the correct office.