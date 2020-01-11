Rain inundates Mid-Michigan with freezing rain and heavy snow yet to come

(1/11/2020) - The first round of precipitation Saturday turned puddles into ponds around Mid-Michigan, with some areas receiving more than inches of rain.

But the most significant part of the weekend winter storm was yet to come.

Bands of rain began moving through the region Friday evening and continued through Saturday with some breaks. As the sun went down and colder air pushed into the region, the rain changed to freezing rain, sleet and snow across the Great Lakes Bay Region.

However, with temperatures a bit above freezing, it was just rain and a little sleet across the I-69 corridor, including Flint.

An Ice Storm Warning remained in effect for Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Midland, Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee and Tuscola counties through Sunday morning.

A couple inches of snow is expected for the Saginaw Valley, with higher amounts for northern parts of the state.

With this final surge of moisture, up to three-tenths of an inch of freezing rain could fall overnight Saturday into Sunday in a narrow band from Owosso to Flint and Sandusky. Some sleet is expected to mix in as well, which could cut down on freezing rain totals.

As temperatures fell below freezing Saturday evening, the earlier rainfall was creating icy conditions on area roads. Road conditions were expected to deteriorate further overnight with the arrival of more freezing rain and snow showers.

A Winter Storm Warning remained in effect for counties north of Saginaw Bay and west of Mid-Michigan. Mostly heavy, wet snow will fall overnight there with accumulations of 4 to 8 inches expected.

The heaviest snow bands were expected to move through between 11 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Rainfall reports from Friday night through Saturday afternoon exceeded 2 inches in much of southern Mid-Michigan. Here are some rainfall totals reported to the National Weather Service:

-- 2.88 inches through 3:30 p.m. in Oxford.

-- 2.7 inches through 12:45 p.m. in Clarkston.

-- 2.57 inches through 2 p.m. south of Fenton.

-- 2.28 inches through 3:30 p.m. in Linden.

-- 2.12 inches through 1 p.m. in Flint.

-- 1.74 inches through 10 a.m. in Columbiaville.

Due to all the heavy precipitation, a Flood Warning was in effect for Genesee, Lapeer and Shiawassee counties until Sunday morning. Minor street and yard flooding was reported all over Mid-Michigan.

Streams and rivers also were spilling over their banks in several areas.

A Lakeshore Flood Advisory also remained in effect for the entire Lake Huron shoreline from Sanilac County north to Presque Isle County. Gale force winds gusting 40 to 50 mph over open water whipped up waves topping 20 feet, which were crashing onshore and flooding coastal areas.

The Wenona Beach Estates neighborhood in Bay County was filling with water through the day Saturday as high waves crashed over a seawall.

Only spotty power outages were being reported Saturday evening. Consumers Energy had more than 5,600 customers without power at 8:45 p.m., including nearly 1,100 in one outage north of Midland.

DTE Energy was reporting nearly 2,800 customers without power at 8:45 p.m. , the largest of which were located in western Tuscola County and eastern Huron County.