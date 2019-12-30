Rain turns to snow with gusty winds in the forecast

(12/30/2019) - Mid-Michigan continues to feel impacts from a strong area of low pressure that is moving through the Midwest to start the work week.

The area will see rain continue Monday morning before changing over to snow during the afternoon as winds increase as well.

A Flood Advisory is in effect for Gratiot, Clinton, Clare, and Isabella counties until 9:45 a.m. Monday. A Flood Watch remains in effect for Bay, Saginaw, and Midland until 10:00 a.m.

Many locations across Mid-Michigan have seen anywhere between 1-2 inches of rainfall since Sunday. Some flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

As a cold front moves through Michigan, winds will increase during the morning. Expect these winds to come from the southwest at 20-30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect through the afternoon. The winds will relax by tonight.

After the cold front moves through, temperatures will drop into the 30s across the area by Monday afternoon. Snow is then expected to move through Monday night into Tuesday bringing light accumulations to the area.

This round of snow will bring 1-2 inches across the area with up to 3 inches possible near the US 127 corridor. This will mostly accumulate on grassy surfaces but watch for blowing snow and slick roads on Tuesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for counties along and west of US 127 until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday.