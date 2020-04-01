Art is a sign of hope and can be a symbol of unity. The movement Rainbows Over Michigan is set to spread positivity by having children and their families put art in their windows.

"Anytime you can sit and bring your creative side out, I definitely think it can relieve a lot of stress and even in therapy they encourage that sometime. So it does help your sprit and put a smile on your face when you can get creative," said Whitney Dye.

You can check out all the creative windows around the state by going to Facebook and look up #RainbowsOverMichigan.