Rainy conditions create health risk for pets

(05/28/19)- Flea and tick season is in full swing here in Mid Michigan.

But it's not the only thing pet owners need to worry about this time of year.

"All it really takes is one infected mosquito to bite your dog to end up getting heart-worm." said Humane Society of Genesee County's Lynn Holmes.

Lynn Holmes is with the Humane Society of Genesee County.

She says the rainy conditions recently have increased the chances of your dog being bitten by mosquitoes, and testing positive for heart-worm disease.

"In a bowl, in a tire, anyplace that there is standing water we know mosquitoes end up breeding from that," Holmes said.

Holmes says if your dog does test positive-- if left untreated, could lead to death.

"It's not something that any of us as responsible pet owners want to end up seeing," Holmes said.

Holmes says the best way to keep heart-worm disease at bay, preventative medicine. If possible-- all year round.

"If you have them on the monthly preventative, that will keep that in check, but you do have to go in for a yearly heart-worm check and you have to get your heart-worm preventative either through a vets office or they can give you a prescription to order it," Holmes said.