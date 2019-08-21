Energy Star program: Raise your thermostat, lower your bills

(8/21/19) - Debate over a federally-backed programs recommendation to raise thermostats during the summer is heating up online.

Energy Star issues ratings for appliances to help consumers save money on their utility bills on everything from washing machines to refrigerators and air conditioners.

The Energy Star program says residents should keep their thermostat at 78 during the day, 82 at night and 85 when they are away from home. That's not going to work for Lynette Bourne of Flint.

"I like it cool -- like I said, no higher than 72, 68 to 72 depending on the weather outside," she said.

Energy Star says turning up a thermostat one degree saves 3% on energy bills. That can help residents save about $180 a year on average.

So are other federal agencies taking Energy Star's advice seriously?

A heat gun measured 79 degrees inside the Social Security Administration office in downtown Flint.

The U.S. Department of Energy says residents should set their thermostats to 78 degrees when they are away from home. The Occupational Safety & Health Administration says 68 to 76 degrees is the best comfort range for workplaces.

Ryan Yelen of Grand Blanc doesn't plan to turn up his thermostat as high as Energy Star recommends.

"Seems a little warm for my taste," he said. "We have ours set at 72. I read an article recently where you sleep better in colder temperatures."

Other ways to save money on electric bills includes doing laundry later in the evening and grilling out instead of running your oven. Consumers also can save by purchasing energy efficient appliances.