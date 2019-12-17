Rallies in Midland, Flint on the eve of Historic Impeachment vote

(12/17/19)- Some chanted.

"Lock him up, lock him up,"

Others sang.

"Bright stars through the perilous fight."

But most of them, were there for one thing. To call for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

"I came down with my friends and we've been reading all of the news about the impeachment and we're just ready for it happen and I want to support those legislatures that are willing to vote for impeachment," said Impeachment supporter, Mary Whaley.

In Flint, several dozen people stood in front of City Hall, Tuesday night, holding signs that left no doubt about how they feel about the President.

"People are coming out all across America to show that they see the seriousness of this , that they want this president impeached for what he has done and to be held accountable, because no one is above the law," said Impeachment supporter, Susan Hendricks.

And across the street, not quite as many.

But they were waving Trump 2020 flags, very clear on where they stand on the issue of Impeachment.

Over in Midland, another rally was taking place.

Organized by 14 year Army veteran John Montgomery.

He spent 42 years working for the Department of Energy before retiring following the 2016 Presidential Election.

"I think the country was excited when he got elected, a lot of people were suffering, but I think he let us down, so I think it was time for him to go," said Army Veteran John Montgomery.

Like in Flint, most of those at the Midland rally, were calling for impeachment.

Except one. He declined to talk to ABC12, but he did have a conversation with Montgomery.

"The Trump supporter who was here was very nice, a nice man. I talked with him for a long time, and we discussed our views. We didn't agree, but we talked," Montgomery said.

