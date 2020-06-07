Rally and vigil for racial justice planned in Midland on Sunday

(6/7/20) - A rally and vigil for racial justice is scheduled in Midland on Sunday.

The Women of Michigan Action Network (WOMAN), local students, and other community members will be participating in the event.

The rally and vigil will take place at the northwest corner of the "circle" in Midland, located at the intersection of N. Saginaw Road and Ashman Street.

It is scheduled to go from 3:00-5:00 p.m. with the vigil happening at 5:15 p.m. at the same location.

Community speakers from the Midland Area Interfaith Friends and other groups will be addressing the crowd.

Organizers of the event ask attendees to be aware of the need for social distancing.