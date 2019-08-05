Ramps from I-75 to eastbound I-69 closing for bridge work

(8/5/2019) - Motorists will have to contend with ramp closures at the I-75/I-69 interchange beginning next week.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is planning to close the ramps leading to eastbound I-69 to complete bridge maintenance.

The ramp from northbound I-75 to eastbound I-69 will close from Aug. 12 to 17. The ramp from southbound I-75 to eastbound I-69 will close from Aug. 18 to 24.

The posted detour will take drivers west on I-69 to Bristol Road and then back eastbound.

One lane of Ballenger Highway will be closed under the interchange during the entire two-week project.

Construction crews are repairing expansion joints, patching concrete patching on the bridge substructures and making steel repairs. The project is part of $1 million of bridge maintenance in Genesee and Lapeer counties.