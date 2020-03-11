Rare white giraffes killed by poachers at Kenyan wildlife sanctuary

Poachers in Kenya have killed two rare white giraffes, according to officials at a Kenyan wildlife sanctuary.

The mother and her calf hadn’t been seen for a while, so the Kenya Wildlife Service was called to the Ishaqbini Hirola Conservancy.

Officials found the skeletal remains of the giraffes, saying they had been at the location for at least four months, rangers said Tuesday.

Now just one white giraffe, a bull, remains at the sanctuary.

Authorities are investigating the incident.

The Kenya Wildlife Service said they were the only three white giraffes left in the world, although another known white giraffe was spotted in Tarangire National Park, in Tanzania, in 2016.

What happened to that giraffe is unknown.

According to the African Wildlife Foundation, the world’s tallest land animal has lost 40% of its population in just 30 years from poaching and wildlife trafficking.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.