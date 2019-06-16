Ravens' Brandon Carr returns to Flint for his annual football camp

(06/16/2019) - Giving back to Flint is nothing new to Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr.

On Saturday he held his 6th annual football and cheerleading camp.

And every time he comes back to his hometown, he reminds them - Carr Cares.

"You know I have a warm spot in my heart for this city because it made me the person I am today,” said Carr. “We have a lot of youth that have a lot of talent, just need the exposure, need that motivation to get to that next level."

The Carr Care Foundation hosted the camps for kids age 7 through 17 and they had over 400 participants this year.

But the weekend is growing to be more than just football.

"We started this thing 6 years ago with just a football camp and we want to build it each and every year,” said Carr. “The past years we incorporate a bowling event and also the comedy show.

And now he wants to give local kids a chance to shine with their creativity and entrepreneurial skills.

"Yesterday was fun as well we had the Flint Student Pitch,” said Carr. “We had six contestants that absolutely rocked the house with their business ideas. And that was amazing. So we try to get it done on the field, off the field"

For the kids, having the opportunity to learn from someone that once stood where they were is important.

"Like it’s fun, just having someone who came from the same place that we came from just helping us do stuff like that,” said Aireyon Babbitt, a student at Carmen-Ainsworth High School. “Like helping us perfect our craft. It's just real fun and real enjoyable."

And others gain a little extra insight from the pros.

"They show you stuff like your coaches might not show you at practice,” said Saginaw High’s Nic Whitson. “And they break it down more so you can understand it better."

But the day does not end with just football.

Carr held his 2nd annual All-Star Charity Comedy Show at Capitol Theater Saturday night.

The event was hosted by MTV’s Wild N’ Out B. Simone and included comedians Faizon Love, Na’im Lynn, and Tony Rock.

All proceeds from that go to benefit early childhood education in Flint.