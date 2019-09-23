Ray road repairs scheduled for October

After 6 months of questions, Ray road residents are finally getting some answers as to why repairs to a collapsed culvert were waited on.

Genesee County Road Commission engineer, Eric Johnston says, with the culvert failure of Ray rd along the boarder of Mundy and Fenton Townships, there was a process they had to go through before any repairs could be made.

"It's a county drain and its water to the state," said Johnston. "So the Drain Commission had to approve the flows that were designed for the culvert, and then we had to get a permit from the Michigan Department of Environmental Equality."

Before that 60-90 day process could even begin, Johnston says they had to secure funding from both involved Townships.

"Since it's a local road the townships had to participate 25% in the cost of the project," said Johnston.

75% of the $150,000 project will be paid for by the county-- and while Johnston says they're doing all they can he still understand the frustration from residents.

"We do what we can to help speed up the process, but there's really not much we can do other than that," he said. "We're working diligently to get to it done. To get everything in place so we can replace it, and the end is near."

The work is set to begin at the start of October and last about a week.