ReCAST conducting citywide survey in Flint this weekend about health efforts

(9/19/2019) - A group is going door-to-door around Flint this weekend conducing a survey to learn more about residents' personal needs.

The Flint Resiliency in Communities After Stress and Trauma (ReCAST) team will conduct the citywide survey from 1:30 to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

The group is interested in residents' feedback about their public health needs. ReCAST is visiting a predetermined list of residences representing a sample of the city.

ReCAST conducted a similar survey around Flint in 2016 to learn about needs related to behavioral health, physical heath and water-related resources.

“Now, three years later, we want to know if those needs are being met,” said Rodlescia Sneed, an assistant professor at the Michigan State University College of Human Medicine Division of Public Health. "We want to ask community members directly so that we can identify solutions and resources to address our local health and well-being concerns.”

The voluntary survey lasts about 20 minutes and all responses will be anonymous. No names, addresses or personal information will be requested. Residents can skip questions if they aren't comfortable answering.

Data collectors will be wearing neon yellow vests and provide identification when they arrive at a residence.Information collected during the survey will help guide decisions about public health and emergency preparedness.