Reaction to President Trump's remarks about John Dingell

(12/19/19) - People here in mid-Michigan react to the president's latest swipe, this time at former Michigan congressman John Dingell.

The comments came during the President's rally in Battle Creek Wednesday night, which attracted thousands of his supporters.

Dingell's wife Debbie, now serves the same 12th District as her late husband, cast her vote to impeach the Commander in Chief, minutes before his remarks.

Those remarks suggested John Dingell, who passed away in February, may be watching from hell, not heaven.

That didn't sit well with some mid-Michigan residents.

"Completely inappropriate, and continues the pattern that he's had to just say disparaging things," said Flint Township resident Jim Carlson.

"He's just the wrong person to be President of the United States.

This is how I feel. He's not very diplomatic about the way he talks about people," added Clio resident Kathy Peraino.

However, not everyone was mad at the President, who think he's doing a great job running the country.

"I try to be optimistic on these types of things. I think, maybe we may have took Trump out of context. Maybe he meant that he was looking up in a positive aspect and not a negative aspect," commented Brian James from Flint.

And here's what some of our Facebook followers are saying about Trump's comment...

Jessica L. wrote -- "I don't like what he said but he is a good president."

But Craig S. isn't surprised, writing, "His usual classless self. Did you expect any thing different?"