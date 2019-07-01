Recall: Fireworks sold around Michigan pack too much of a bang

(7/1/2019) - As you head to a fireworks tent or store, the State Fire Marshal, Kevin Sehlmeyer, said look for the license to know they're legit. If they've got the proper paperwork, his team has inspected the business.

"They're looking at the products, they're making sure that they're within the 1.4, which is an explosives class, which is consumer fireworks, which are legal in Michigan," he explained.

Sehlmeyer said the tens of thousands currently recalled are under the brand names "Patriot Pyrotechnics or Bills Fireworks" and "GS Fireworks."

"They put in more explosives than would normally be in there and they may - in order to get more in there, sometimes, the packaging isn't as thick and things like that," he explained. "Improper construction is part of it and it also could be improper packaging."

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports an 8-year-old lost his hand using one of the faulty products.

Sehlmeyer said his team took several of these fireworks off the streets last summer, which led to the recall. But, he said, that hasn't stopped illegal sales of them.

"If they're getting it out of a car or vehicle or they've gotta go someplace else or they ask you to come back, most likely that is the overloaded and that is the dangerous stuff," Sehlmeyere added.

So he's asking everyone to think twice in order to have a safe 4th of July celebration.

"I want folks to have a fantastic weekend, we finally got that weather we're after, right? And, I do not want anybody to have a fire and I don't want any one to spend time in the emergency room this weekend, that would make this fire marshal happy," he said.

A reminder -- there are new fireworks laws in place. A law passed in December 2018, allows your local government to decide the days and times you can use fireworks.

But in a press release, the state explained:

Even if a local government chooses to restrict fireworks in their municipality by passing a local ordinance, state law requires that fireworks must be allowed on the following days, after 11:00 a.m.:

• December 31 until 1:00 a.m. on January 1

• The Saturday and Sunday before Memorial Day, until 11:45 p.m.

• June 29 to July 4, until 11:45 p.m.

• July 5, if it falls on a Friday or Saturday, until 11:45 p.m.

• The Saturday and Sunday before Labor Day, until 11:45 p.m.